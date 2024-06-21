All you need to know for The Eras Tour

There are just seven days to go until The Eras Tour lands in Dublin.

Taylor Swift's mega tour is the hottest ticket on the planet at the moment, and she plays at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on June 28th, 29th and 30th.

Here is everything you need to know before the gigs next weekend:

Stage times

Doors are advertised to open at 5 pm, with the show starting at 6 pm. MCD is advising concertgoers to plan to be within the venue 45 minutes before the show starts.

Paramore is the supporting act, and Taylor Swift is expected to come on between 7 pm and 7:30 pm, according to her previous shows.

The event organisers are warning that no early queuing or camping is permitted, apart from a number of limited early entry VIP tickets.

Transport

Extra DART services will be provided before and after the concert.

Passengers are being warned that the Grand Canal Dock DART station will be closed after the station.

If you're travelling by bus, the 4, 7/a, 39a, 46a, 145 and 155 busses will get you nearest the Aviva.

No onsite parking will be available at the stadium, anyone driving is advised to use car parks in the city centre.

What's allowed

Charging power banks are permitted, however, they can't be any bigger than your phone.

Bags are allowed but must be A4 size or smaller.

Selfie sticks, video cameras, tripods and umbrellas are not permitted inside the stadium.

It's also important to note that the Aviva Stadium is a cashless venue. All stands will be card only.

