Aslan announces new lead singer and gigs in South East

Aslan announces new lead singer and gigs in South East
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Aslan has announced the name of its new singer who will perform with them for a string of gigs, including two dates in Wexford and Waterford.

In a post on social media, the band said the announcement comes with 'mixed emotions', following the death of Christy Dignam.

"After 40 years of playing with our frontman Christy, we absolutely know it’s not the same and never will be but we want to continue playing our music and bringing our music to you,”

"This is our way of letting our memories of over four decades live on and keeping our music alive for you all,” a statement from the band said.

Dublin singer Lee Tomkins will join them on the upcoming tour after the band held a string of auditions.

Aslan rehearsing with singer Lee Tomkins 

Tomkins has performed as both a solo artist and as a vocalist with a previous band and hails from Glasnevin in North Dublin.

Aslan will perform in the Haven Hotel in Dunmore East on the 5th of April, and the Crown Live Wexford on April 6th.

They will also play Cyprus Avenue in Cork on March 22nd, Dolan's Warehouse Limerick on April 13th, Monroes Galway on April 20th and Whelans in Dublin on the 25th of April.

Tickets will go on sale on Ticketmaster at 10am, next Tuesday February 6th.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

