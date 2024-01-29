Barry Keoghan to receive award from Harvard University

Barry Keoghan is to receive an award from Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals, being named its 2024 Man of the Year.

The Dubliner recently starred in the psychological thriller Saltburn.

The father of one is best known for his roles in Dunkirk, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Eternals, and The Banshees of Inisherin.

The Man of the Year festivities will take place at Harvard University in Massachusetts in the US this Friday.

Hasty Pudding Theatricals will host a roast for Keoghan and present him with his pudding pot.

Afterwards, Keoghan will attend a performance of the Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 175th production of Heist, Heist Baby!

Aidan Golub, the group's Man of the Year coordinator said: “With experience as both superhero and supervillain, Barry Keoghan is the perfect choice to fight to earn his Pudding pot.”

Hasty Pudding Theatricals, which dates to 1844 and calls itself the third-oldest theatre group in the world, has been awarding its Man of the Year title since 1967.

Past recipients include Harrison Ford, Samuel L Jackson, Ryan Reynolds, Tom Hanks, Clint Eastwood, and Robert De Niro.

The group's choice for the 2024 Woman of the Year award dates back to 1951 and has not yet been announced, with previous winners including Meryl Steep, Viola Davis, and Debbie Reynolds.

The awards are given to those whom the theatre group feels have made lasting and impressive contributions to the entertainment world.

