Beyoncé announces 2023 world tour

Beyonce has announced her Renaissance World Tour.

The star dropped the news on Instagram at lunchtime today.

In the past few minutes, she has revealed the full list of dates, which include performances at Cardiff (May 17), Edinburgh (May 20), Sunderland (May 23), and London (May 29 and 30).

Advertisement

🚨 Beyoncé for the Renaissance world tour. pic.twitter.com/50YEiv8Etn — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 1, 2023

Unfortunately, no Irish date was listed as part of the announcement.

Eager fans have been taking to social media to express their frustration due to the website crashing before it loads - with the error saying 'there might be too much traffic.'

Advertisement

it’s gonna be hell to get these beyoncé tickets….. pic.twitter.com/k3zDaHYqLi — keke⁷ (@stallseok) February 1, 2023

Advertisement

Me at Ticketmaster fighting to get my Beyoncé tickets pic.twitter.com/Lo1ou6IzfX — 𝒉❦ (@blackoutconfess) February 1, 2023

While many Irish fans are disappointed that Queen Bey isn't coming to Ireland. The singer last played in Ireland in 2016.

Beyonce skipping Ireland on her tour is my final straw. Desperate for a boogie in Croker. — Liam De Brún (@liamdeb) February 1, 2023

beyonce isn’t coming to ireland. goodbye. — chloe 🌿 (@chloe_unhinged) February 1, 2023

The 28-time Grammy winner, kicks off her Renaissance tour in Europe in Stockholm on May 10th.

Touring Brussels, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Paris, Lyon, Barcelona, Marseille, Cologne, Amsterdam, Hamburg, London, Frankfurt and finishing off the European leg in Warsaw.

The US kicks off in Toronto July 8th.

The official dates for Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE World Tour. pic.twitter.com/DHsHIz8lzn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 1, 2023

We'll have more to follow...