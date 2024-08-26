Billie Eilish's cherished pet pitbull 'Shark' becomes a Vogue Cover Star

Vogue Magazine have paid tribute to Billie Eilish's pet pitbull Shark with their special electronic feature titled Dogue.

Among the furry stars, Billie Eilish's beloved rescue dog, Shark, took the spotlight in an interview that explored his journey from a rescue to rockstar.

The magazine's Instagram post highlighted Shark's integral role in Eilish's music, revealing that his presence in the studio & on tour isn't just for keeping her company — his dulcet doggy tones even made it on to her records

If you listen very closely to “The Greatest” from Eilish’s latest album offering 'Hit Me Hard & Soft', you can hear Shark's grunts and sighs subtly woven into the music.

Shark’s growls during playtime with another dog, Peaches, were used as a unique production element in the song “I Didn’t Change My Number” was also featured on her sophomore album 'Happier Than Ever'.

Billie's fans have been obsessed with Shark’s story and his rise to fame, with one fan even creating an instagram account with photos of him, which now boasts over 50K followers.

Animal Shelters in the U.S also reported huge rise in dog adoptions after Billie announced she found shark online through a local dog rescue.

Just the best boy....

