Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Carlow legend Richie Kavanagh hangs out with 2 Johnnies

Carlow legend Richie Kavanagh hangs out with 2 Johnnies
Richie Kavanagh meets Johnnie B
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Richie Kavanagh has made a rare appearance with one-half of the 2 Johnnies.

The legendary Carlow singer, known for hits like 'Aon Focal Eile' and 'Chicken Talk' met with Johnnie B in Tipperary.

In a post on social media, the 2 Johnnies said: 'Got to meet one of the greats today - Richie Kavanagh - driving her straight sideways'.

Richie told a video on the Tipperary comedy duos' social media accounts, that Tipperary is 'a great place to be'.

Advertisement

http://www.instagram.com/reel/C9FDFMoMCPV/?igsh=anFhcGFkOXNvMDdw

We would love this South East icon to team up with the duo...

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Kilkenny News 1

Clare man living in Kilkenny leaves 'special message' on neighbour's lawn

 By Aoife Kearns
News 2

Homeless man drowned after jumping into Liffey to rescue a stranger, inquest hears

 By Beat News
News 3

High Court told current school placement for child with autism not suitable for his needs

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement