Carlow legend Richie Kavanagh hangs out with 2 Johnnies

Richie Kavanagh has made a rare appearance with one-half of the 2 Johnnies.

The legendary Carlow singer, known for hits like 'Aon Focal Eile' and 'Chicken Talk' met with Johnnie B in Tipperary.

In a post on social media, the 2 Johnnies said: 'Got to meet one of the greats today - Richie Kavanagh - driving her straight sideways'.

Richie told a video on the Tipperary comedy duos' social media accounts, that Tipperary is 'a great place to be'.

We would love this South East icon to team up with the duo...

