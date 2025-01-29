Play Button
Cher Lloyd says she was prescribed anti-depressants while on X Factor

Image: WikiCommons
Beat News
Beat News
X Factor star Cher Lloyd has spoken out about her experience in the spotlight, including feeling like she was 'losing her mind' on The X Factor.

The singer shot to fame on the singing competition in 2010, when she was just 16.

In a new tell-all interview with Paul Brunson on his podcast 'We Need to Talk', Lloyd says she was prescribed anti-depressants while on the show.

She says she felt like she was losing her mind on the programme after facing "negative attention" from viewers.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by We Need To Talk (@needtotalk)

Cher Lloyd came fourth on the show, behind One Direction and eventual winner Matt Cardle.

On the podcast, she says her former record label told her to hide her relationship with her now husband.

Instead, she was told to pursue singer Justin Bieber to 'make her record take off'.

The singer, now 31, has made her return to music in 2025, with the single 'Head Down'.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website, beat102103.com.

