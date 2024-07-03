CMAT among the new acts announced for Electric Picnic 2024

CMAT is among the latest acts announced for Electric Picnic 2024.

With just six weeks to go until Electric Picnic welcomes 75,000 music fans to Stradbally Estate, the festival has announced 10 more acts who will perform over the three-day weekend.

Unreckonable force CMAT will make a welcome return to the festival after wowing crowds in 2022.

Fresh from winning the Choice Music Prize earlier this year, first time Picnickers Lankum will also perform at the sold-out event, while Ivor Novello winner Villagers brings his uniquely nuanced and melodic fusion of folk, pop and rock to Stradbally.

The newly announced list of performers were revealed this morning, and will make an outstanding addition to the current line up.

The festival takes place from August 16th to 18th, earlier than usual, in Stradbally, Co. Laois.

Already taking to the stage are Noah Kahan, Calvin Harris and Kylie Minogue who are headlining this year's Electric Picnic.

They're joined by Gerry Cinnamon, Kodaline, Raye, and much more.

Organisers of the largest summer Irish festival made the announcement this morning that CMAT has been added to the line-up along with Bambie Thug, Loreen, Villagers, Blindboy, Lankum and the Stranglers, aswell as Daydreamers, Cardinals and Zimmer 90.

The weekend of 16th -18th of August will see Electric Picnic celebrating its 20th anniversary and with The Stranglers currently on their 50th anniversary tour.

Eurovision fans have rejoiced as two-time winner Loreen, and Ireland’s own Bambie Thug will make their Picnic debuts over the weekend, make sure to catch a special podcast from Blindboy.

Fans online have been reacting to the latest acts to be confirmed for the line-up with one person saying: "Yaaaaas, love this! CMAT and Eurovision icons. Can't wait."

Across the weekend, acts including Moncrieff and The Wolfe Tones will take to other stages across the festival.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Tom Grennan, Kasabian and Teddy Swims will also play over the weekend.

