Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Coldplay announce new album

Coldplay announce new album
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Coldplay have announced a new album.

The band have announced 'Moon Music', their tenth studio album, will be released on October 4th.

Their first single from the new album, feelslikeimfallinginlove, is out on June 21st.

Coldplay is currently on its 'Music Of The Spheres' world tour, and it will be playing four nights at Dublin's Croke Park starting on August 29th.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the band made headlines when frontman Chris Martin gave a fan a lift to BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend.

The fan said she was struggling to walk to the accessibility box office when a car pulled up with Martin inside.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Life 1

Three tips on how to heal from a narcissist

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

Man (20s) rushed to hospital after dog attack while out running

 By Beat News
Wexford News 3

Curracloe beach predicted to be busiest in Ireland this summer

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement