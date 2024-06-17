Coldplay announce new album

Coldplay have announced a new album.

The band have announced 'Moon Music', their tenth studio album, will be released on October 4th.

Their first single from the new album, feelslikeimfallinginlove, is out on June 21st.

Coldplay is currently on its 'Music Of The Spheres' world tour, and it will be playing four nights at Dublin's Croke Park starting on August 29th.

Earlier this year, the band made headlines when frontman Chris Martin gave a fan a lift to BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend.

The fan said she was struggling to walk to the accessibility box office when a car pulled up with Martin inside.

