Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Conor Mcgregor shares wedding photo from sister Erin's big day

Conor Mcgregor shares wedding photo from sister Erin's big day
Conor McGregor & his long time pals at sister Erins Wedding (credit @dunphstagram)
Lydia Des Dolles
Lydia Des Dolles
Conor McGregor has shared a first-look photo from his sister Erin's lavish wedding at the Cashel Palace Hotel in Tipperary.

The photo, originally posted by Conor's long time friend & business partner, Lee Dunphy, was simply titled 'Some buzz second day, Erin & Terry's Wedding, something else.'

Conor McGregor & his long time friends at sister Erin Wedding

The former UFC champion, arrived in style to the 5 star Cashel Palace in Tipperary, choosing his private jet over his fleet of multi-million euro state of the art cars.

Photos of the 2-day extravaganza are limited as a 'No photos' policy was implemented as it emerged Erin & new husband Terry have reportedly inked a 'megabucks' deal with an American magazine for exclusive rights to pics from her big day.

Meanwhile a local resident to the The Sunday Independent newspaper on the privacy surrounding the event,

“The couple have booked out the entire venue. You can’t even go there for a scone and a cup of tea. It’s a celebrity wedding.''

Keep up to date with all the latest showbiz news on our website, beat102103.com.

