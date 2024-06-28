Dublin city to host Taylor Swift themed events ahead of her three shows

Dublin City Council has announced a number of events taking place ahead of Taylor Swift's three shows at the Aviva Stadium this weekend.

The first concert takes place on Friday night with doors opening at 5pm and the show expected to start at 6pm.

The Council’s City Co-Ordination Office says anyone going to see Taylor Swift this weekend is invited to come along to two locations in the city-centre, one on the northside and one on the southside, to get ready for the big event.

The events will include:

Friendship bracelet making;

Body Art lucky numbers;

Concert sign making;

A free selfie machine;

Chalking lyrics on the street;

A chance to get a photo beside ‘Swifts Row’ street signs.

The locations are outside the Ilac Centre on Henry St and on South King St. Both locations will be open from 12pm to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The billion dollar Eras Tour, which sees the Pennsylvanian singer play hits across her discography, has travelled through the Americas, Asia and now hits Europe.

Around 50,000 fans are expected to descend on the Aviva Stadium for each of the three gigs in the capital, with some travelling from abroad to see the pop spectacle.

Businesses surrounding the stadium have embraced the Taylor-mania, with The Bridge Pub – self-dubbed ‘the home of rugby’ – announcing a list of album-themed cocktails to mark the blockbuster shows.

Elsewhere in Dublin, businesses have gotten into the spirit with Taylor Swift-themed brunches, bracelet-making classes, quizzes, and spin classes featuring her music.

On Thursday, Irish Swifties queued up to buy jumpers, hoodies and t-shirts at Dublin’s 3Arena stadium.

By Kenneth Fox

