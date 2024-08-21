Electric Picnic 2025 sold out in just two hours

Tickets for next year's Electric Picnic sold out in just two hours.

Not long after this years largest music festival in Ireland came to a close, concert goers had the opportunity to secure tickets for the 2025 event.

This years festival took place earlier than usual from August 16th to 18th.

However, the festival will return to its more traditional summer slot between Friday 29th August and Sunday 31st August 2025.

Advertisement

The tickets sold out in record time this morning.

In a statement, Electric Picnic organisers said they are looking forward to welcoming back ticket holders next year.

"Well, there were a couple of hiccups with the loyalty tickets but, you wanted to be there and you persevered! Ticketmaster corrected the hiccups and the loyalty tickets sold out as well as the first time buyer tickets so the lucky ones have them and we are sold out!

"We are looking forward to putting on the best festival in Ireland for you again next year!".

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, beat102103.com.