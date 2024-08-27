Play Button
Gavin Friday teases new album release with string of social media posts

Gavin Friday teases new album release with string of social media posts
The string of hints on Gavin Fridays instagram
Lydia Des Dolles
Lydia Des Dolles
Its been almost 13 years since Gavin Friday released his last offering 'Catholic', but it appears that we may not have to wait much longer as reports suggest his newest album is about to see a release date after a string of cryptic social media posts.

As he encouraged fans to join his mailing list on gavinfriday.com for more details, he shared the words "Ecce Homo," written in Ogham, which fans believe could be the title of his long awaited next release.

In a resurfaced 2022 interview with The Irish Independent, the critically acclaimed artist stated,

“I’m actually in the studio over the next few weeks finishing it off,”

“The working title at the moment is Ecce Homo. It’s full-on electronic with classical instruments. When will it be out? God knows. Maybe late 2022 or definitely early 2023.”

Although fans of the former Virgin Prunes lead singer may have had a previous wait on new music, Friday always manages to have an array of creative endeavours in motion.

Last year saw the launch of the modern retelling of the Prokofiev classic 'Peter & The Wolf' a collaborative project with long time friend U2 frontman, Bono in aid of the Irish Hospice Foundation.

Bono & Gavin Friday at the launch of Peter & The Wolf

“This book has always had a special meaning for me and I was delighted to be bring it to life again through new illustrations and formats to support the work being done by Irish Hospice Foundation," Gavin Friday said.

A true Irish polymath.... we cant wait to get our hands on 'Ecce Homo'

Keep up to date with all the latest Entertainment news on our website, Beat102103.com.

 

