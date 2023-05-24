Here's how much it is to keep sharing your Netflix password

Unfortunately for a LOT of us Netflix users, the streaming giant has started its crackdown on password sharing.

It's told users all over the world that people who don't live with them will no longer be able to use their accounts for free.

It'll now cost someone an extra €4.99 if they want to keep sharing their account.

It is estimated that over 100 million users have given their login details to friends and family.

Netflix says it has already started to send emails to users to let them know.

Users in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru were the first to be affected, with the new rules coming into play there last year.

The crackdown comes because of Netflix losing subscribers due to competition from other streaming platforms.

In a statement online, Netflix announced the change.

A Netflix account is for use by one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are — at home, on the go, on holiday — and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices.

"We recognize that our members have many entertainment choices. It’s why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV shows — so whatever your taste, mood or language and whoever you’re watching with, there’s always something satisfying to watch on Netflix," it added.

A screenshot was attached detailing how to make changes to your account if you do not want to pay the extra charge for password sharing.

Netflix recommends that people check their accounts to see who has access and remove anyone they no longer want. It also suggests a password change.

If you do want to continue to share with those outside your household (you kind thing) then details on how to do that are attached too.

You can either buy an extra member for €4.99 per month or you can transfer a profile to an account that that person will then pay for themselves.

Happy streaming to all the main account holders out there.

