It's Time! Mariah Carey officially launches Christmas season 2024

The Queen of the festive season Mariah Carey has officially launched Christmas 2024.

In her now annual social media post each November 1st, the singer shared a video of her donning her iconic red suit, telling everyone 'it's time' for Christmas.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of her album, Merry Christmas, which features her iconic song All I Want For Christmas is You.

A special anniversary edition of the album is available to pre-order now.

