Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

It's Time! Mariah Carey officially launches Christmas season 2024

It's Time! Mariah Carey officially launches Christmas season 2024
Image: @mariahcarey on Instagram
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

It's time!

The Queen of the festive season Mariah Carey has officially launched Christmas 2024.

In her now annual social media post each November 1st, the singer shared a video of her donning her iconic red suit, telling everyone 'it's time' for Christmas.

 

View this post on Instagram
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Beat 102 103 (@beat102103)

This year marks the 30th anniversary of her album, Merry Christmas, which features her iconic song All I Want For Christmas is You. 

Advertisement

A special anniversary edition of the album is available to pre-order now.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Rúben Amorim confirmed as new Man Utd Head Coach

 By Rachael Dunphy
Entertainment 2

'Brat' is the Collins Dictionary word of the year

 By Aoife Kearns
News 3

Gardaí appeal for three teenagers to come forward as part of Carlow murder investigation

 By Odhrán Johnson
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement