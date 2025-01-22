Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Joker: Folie a Deux leads the nominations for 'Worst Film' Awards

Joker: Folie a Deux leads the nominations for 'Worst Film' Awards
Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in the latest trailer for new film Joker: Folie A Deux
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga have both been nominated for 'Worst' Actor and Actress for Joker: Folie a Deux.

The nominations for this year's Razzies have been released, an awards show that celebrates the 'worst' of cinema.

Started by two friends over forty years ago, the awards show parodies the Oscars, even taking place the same week.

Other nominees for this year's awards include Marvel's Madame Web, Megalopolis and Borderlands for Worst Picture.

Advertisement

In the acting categories, Jack Black, Jennifer Lopez and Dakota Johnson have also been nominated for their performances this year.

Alongside Joker: Folie a Deux, Mufasa: The Lion King was nominated for 'Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel'.

The awards take place on March 1st, a day before the Academy Awards.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Calls for Google Maps to remove alerts for checkpoints

 By Beat News
Life 2

Stargazers will be able to spot up to six planets from tonight

 By Beat News
Wexford News 3

BNY Wexford meets staff as it winds down South East operations

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement