Joker: Folie a Deux leads the nominations for 'Worst Film' Awards

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga have both been nominated for 'Worst' Actor and Actress for Joker: Folie a Deux.

The nominations for this year's Razzies have been released, an awards show that celebrates the 'worst' of cinema.

Started by two friends over forty years ago, the awards show parodies the Oscars, even taking place the same week.

Other nominees for this year's awards include Marvel's Madame Web, Megalopolis and Borderlands for Worst Picture.

Advertisement

In the acting categories, Jack Black, Jennifer Lopez and Dakota Johnson have also been nominated for their performances this year.

Alongside Joker: Folie a Deux, Mufasa: The Lion King was nominated for 'Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel'.

The awards take place on March 1st, a day before the Academy Awards.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.