Katie Price arrested at Heathrow Airport

Katie Price arrested at Heathrow Airport
Katie Price, © PA Wire/PA Images
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Katie Price has been arrested at Heathrow Airport after failing to attend court.

An arrest warrant was issued for the former glamour model last week after she failed to show up for a hearing relating to her bankruptcies.

She'll appear before a judge at the UK's Royal Court of Justice later.

In a now-deleted statement on Instagram, Price wrote: “I am aware that I am about to be detained at the airport which is obviously what the courts feel is necessary.

“I do hope of course for my sons sake who is with me that they will allow some dignity and protection for at least his sake as this will be extremely disturbing for him to see.

“Whilst I understand the importance and severity of the matter I do feel like I am being treated like a criminal.”

Price was declared bankrupt in November 2019 and again in March of 2023.

