Kilkenny's Enya Cox Dempsey prepares to represent Ireland at Junior Eurovision this weekend

Kilkenny teenager Enya Cox Dempsey is preparing to represent Ireland at Junior Eurovision 2024 this weekend.

Originally from Castlecomer, Enya secured her spot at this year’s Irish entry after wowing the judges in the ‘Junior Eurovision Éire’ series on TG4 and concluded last month.

The judging took place over five weeks and now Enya is gearing up for the Junior Eurovision which takes place this Saturday evening in Madrid.

ya gave a very memorable rendition of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” on last year’s Toy Show and has performed in local pantomimes and shows with her Music Generation club all her life and says her uncle Paddy introduced her to her love of classic rock n’ roll.

Enya's goal right now is to win big for Ireland and become a pop star, making her home town proud.

She will take to the stage this weekend to perform a newly written song “Le Chéile” (entirely as Gaeilge) as one of the 15 entries in this year’s competition.

Ireland debuted at Junior Eurovision in 2015 and has participated 8 times since. Enya will be the 9th singer to represent Ireland at the Contest.

Ireland's best result to date came in 2022, when Sophie Lennon performed Solas, giving the country a 4th-place finish with 150 points.

Enya and her family are currently in Madrid rehearsing for Saturday's final which will air in full on Saturday 16 November on TG4 at 5pm.

