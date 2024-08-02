Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Kneecap film announced as Ireland's Oscars entry

Kneecap film announced as Ireland's Oscars entry
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Kneecap has been announced as Ireland's entry for the 2025 Oscars.

The film, which features the trio of musicians, was selected by the Irish Film & Television Academy to represent Ireland in the International Feature Film category at next year's awards.

Kneecap stars Mo Chara, DJ Provaí and Mogali Bap as they attempt to save the Irish language.

 

View this post on Instagram
Advertisement

 

A post shared by KNEECAP (@kneecap32)

Set in Belfast in 2019, the bilingual film showcases the Irish language and also stars Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender.

Advertisement

The film won the NEXT Audience Award at the iconic Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

Kneecap hits Irish cinemas on Thursday, August 8th.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Gates of government buildings rammed overnight

 By Aoife Kearns
News 2

Bank Holiday weather outlook for the South East

 By Aoife Kearns
Entertainment 3

Róisín Murphy pulls out of All Together Now due to illness

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement