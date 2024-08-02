Kneecap film announced as Ireland's Oscars entry

Kneecap has been announced as Ireland's entry for the 2025 Oscars.

The film, which features the trio of musicians, was selected by the Irish Film & Television Academy to represent Ireland in the International Feature Film category at next year's awards.

Kneecap stars Mo Chara, DJ Provaí and Mogali Bap as they attempt to save the Irish language.

Set in Belfast in 2019, the bilingual film showcases the Irish language and also stars Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender.

The film won the NEXT Audience Award at the iconic Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

Kneecap hits Irish cinemas on Thursday, August 8th.

