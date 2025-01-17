Late Late GAA special to feature The 2 Johnnies and tribute to Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh

All-Ireland Winning Captains, GAA President Jarlath Burns, Evanne Ní Chuilinn, Pat Spillane and The 2 Johnnies among the guests for tonight's Late Late Show, GAA Special.

Two of Ireland’s best-loved podcasters and presenters, The 2 Johnnies will open the show with their massive hit, When I Play for the County and chat about recent highlights, including winning a Junior B title with their local club, Cahir and reaching the number one spot with their debut album.

Captains Aidan Forker (Armagh), Tony Kelly (Clare), Niamh Carmody (Kerry) and Molly Lynch (Cork) will be looking back on last summer in Croke Park, chatting about the season that was, their All-Ireland glory and looking forward to 2025.

Aidan Forker will join Patrick to chat about Armagh winning its first All-Ireland in 22 years and second All-Ireland title ever, while Man of the Match Tony Kelly will speak of winning his second All-Ireland with Clare. Molly Lynch will reflect on captaining Cork to a two-in-a-row All-Ireland title and Kerry's Niamh Carmody will be chatting about making it to the All-Ireland final three years in a row, to winning it in 2024, having waited 31 years to be crowned champions again.

GAA President Jarlath Burns will speak exclusively to The Late Late Show after a rollercoaster first year in office. He will also be speaking publicly for the first time on some of the recently surfaced issues facing the GAA, and answering some of the critical questions they have raised.

RTÉ Sports Evanne Ní Chuilinn, author of The Great Irish Book of Gaelic Games, will be chatting about the spirit of the GAA and the volunteers up and down the country who keep the show on the road, how, having played camogie her whole life, Mothers and Others inspired her to take up football.

Former Gaelic footballer and pundit, Pat Spillane will be talking about how the GAA is in his blood and is part of his identity. With the introduction of the new rules in 2025, Pat will share what he believes is the dawn of a brand new era of Gaelic Football and is very excited about all the twists and turns of this year's Championship.

Six months on from the passing of GAA commentator and national treasure Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh, Patrick will be speaking to some of Mícheál’s family of his lifetime and legacy.

Also, on Friday night Marty Morrissey will have a special surprise for a GAA hero, as he visits them at their club.

