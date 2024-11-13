Play Button
Love Island star Ekin Su spotted in Carlow

Joleen Murphy
Former Love Island winner Ekin Su has been spotted in Carlow Town.

She appeared in Shaws in Carlow as part of a BPerfect cosmetics event.

The beauty influencer attended the in-person promotion and tutorial event at the department store on Tuesday (Nov 12th).

Posting to instagram the Love Island star arrived makeup free to model at the BPerfect cosmetics event in Shaws department store.

Ekin Su appeared as a guest and speaker at the ticketed event which was hosted in front of a small audience there to learn beauty skills and techniques.

The reality TV star posted an evening winter pic on outside Shaws following the evening masterclass hosted on the shop floor in full glam.

She posed effortlessly outside the store on a quiet Tullow Street with a christmas light and foggy November evening backdrop.

