Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announce split

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have announced that their relationship 'has come to an end'.

Molly-Mae took to her Instagram story to share the news.

In the post, she says "Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this. After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way."

The pair were runners-up behind Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill of Love Island in 2019 and have been together ever since.

They gave birth to their daughter Bambi in January 2023 and announced their engagement in July 2023.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.