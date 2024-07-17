New arcade, bowling and karaoke experience to open in Ireland

Dundrum Town Centre announces that Lane7, the ultimate boutique gaming and entertainment experience will open its first Irish location at Pembroke Square this December.

The introduction of Lane7 forms part of the transformation of Pembroke Square which is undergoing a makeover.

Alongside cultural events such as Fundrum; art installations, live music gigs and sporting showcases will animate Pembroke Square, making it a 24/7 cultural hub.

Supporting the after-hours economy, Lane7, will open a new 14,500 sq ft entertainment space offering a host of activities including bowling, augmented darts, floor shuffle, curling, ping pong, pool and dedicated karaoke booths.

Advertisement

Lane7 is also available for private hire and large corporate group bookings.

Coinciding with the announcement of Lane7’s arrival, Dundrum Town Centre is also welcoming Roncheng, a new Chinese dining concept. Roncheng will sit underneath Lane 7, further elevating the offering at Pembroke Square.

Don Nugent, senior general Manager for Dundrum Town Centre said: “Pembroke Square offers a fantastic opportunity for us to create a vibrant lifestyle destination in the heart of Dundrum.

"With some incredible brands already in existence, we know that Lane7 and Roncheng, supported by a series of cultural programmes and events will elevate Pembroke Square and further drive the night-time economy for the Centre.”

Advertisement

By Kenneth Fox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.