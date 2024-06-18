Play Button
Nicola Coughlan becomes latest celebrity to model for Skims

Bridgerton season 3, part two screening – London, © PA Wire/PA Images
Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has become the latest A-lister to model for Kim Kardashian’s underwear brand Skims.

It comes mere days after the second half of the romance drama’s third series dropped onto Netflix, starring Coughlan as leading lady Penelope Featherington.

Recent celebrities to have starred in Skims campaigns include England football star Jude Bellingham and pop singer Sabrina Carpenter.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

In her modelling debut for the US clothing company the Irish actress can be seen wearing the brand’s soft lounge long slip dress in lemonade as well as the heather grey soft lounge long sleeve dress.

A video posted to the official Skims Instagram shows the 37-year-old amid a pink, ethereal-looking background, as she says: “Everybody’s wearing Skims.”

Sex Education star Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Bridgerton in the hit drama, commented on one of the posts with a series of shocked face emojis and love hearts.

The latest season of the Regency-style series, adapted from the books by Julia Quinn, focuses around the romance between Coughlan’s character and Colin Bridgerton, played by British actor Luke Newton.

Reality star Kardashian, 43, co-founded Skims with chief executive Jens Grede, who has also helped with the e-retail offshoot Mr Porter, the denim company Frame, and Tom Brady’s apparel brand Brady.

By Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

