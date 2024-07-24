Play Button
Please Please Please that's greedy, Sabrina Carpenter fans are not happy

Please Please Please that's greedy, Sabrina Carpenter fans are not happy
Sabrina Carpenter
Lydia Des Dolles
Lydia Des Dolles
The excitement that has been swirling since the announcement of Sabrina Carpenters European tour has been soured over ticket prices.

The UK leg of her tour is currently on sale and fans outside of the British Isles have been applauding the massive backlash over the ''insane'' prices.

Fans are not happy

While prices for her Irish tour date have yet to go on sale (they're out Friday FYI) fans have been taking to twitter to fume on being quoted nearly £250 for tiered seating!

Almost double what established stars like Madonna & Adele have previously charged.

Sabrina Carpenter fans are outraged

I guess we'll just have to wait until Friday to see how much they'll set us back, but Sabrina.... please please please dont rip us off!

