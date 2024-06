Sales of push-up bras are reportedly on the rise because of Bridgerton.

Experts say sales of the balconette style bra, which gives the Nicola Coughlan style silhouette have risen by 61 per cent.

The Sun reports that sales of big underwear have also jumped a third, as they apparently go hand in hand with balconette bras.

Earlier this month, the second part of Bridgerton season three dropped on Netflix.

