Return of The Princess Diaries after 20 years

The Princess Diaries franchise is returning for a third instalment – two decades after the last film was released.

Anne Hathaway confirmed the return of The Princess Diaries.

The star took to the social media platform Instagram saying that "Miracles Happen... Back to Genovia. The fairy tale continues."

The US actress took to fame in the first film in 2001 as a teenager, Mia Thermopolis as she discovers her heir to the throne.

Advertisement

She worked alongside British actress Julie Andrews who played her royal grandmother.

Plot details have not been revealed, but it's expected the film will be a continuation of the 2001 classic and it's sequel in 2004.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.