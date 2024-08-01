Róisín Murphy pulls out of All Together Now due to illness

Róisín Murphy has cancelled her set scheduled for this year's All Together Now.

She was due to perform as one of the headliners of the festival at Curraghmore Estate in Portlaw in Waterford.

Festival organisers posted to their social media saying: "We are devastated to announce news from @roisinmurphyofficial this afternoon that sadly she will not be able to travel to Ireland to perform at ATN this weekend. Everyone at the festival wishes Róisín a speedy recovery."

The Irish singer songwriter, from Arklow in Wicklow, was due to perform on the Saturday night at Curraghmore Estate in Portlaw.

Advertisement

She has been advised not to perform by her doctors due to an abscess in her breast that is not healing as it should.

Taking to social media, Roisín posted a video to share the news: "I am devastated. I'm going to have to cancel a couple of gigs. I'm cancelling All Together Now this weekend in Ireland and a show that is scheduled for Tuesday in Croatia.

"I'm extremely sorry. Anyone who follows me, anyone who is my fan knows how much I love doing what I do. I love to perform and I would love to be there with you.

She continued to say: "I thought it might be worth being completely up front with you about what is going on. I have had an abscess in my breast. It is not cancer, it is a very tricky thing and it is not healing as it should just yet.

Advertisement

"I just seen a consultant today in London who has told me in no uncertain terms that I am not to go and 'jiggle it about' and get up to my usual antics that I do when I'm playing live. I need to get as much rest as possible in the next two to three weeks."

Fans have been expressing their concern for the artist and wishing her a speedy recovery.

One person wrote: "Don’t apologise my love you give everything to your craft. Rest and heal well."

While another fan commented saying: "Nothing to be sorry for! No need to apologise for looking after yourself and your health! Resting well and looking after yourself is caring for others! You’re amazing!"

Advertisement

Thousands are set to make their way to the South East festival with early entry from today.

All Together Now officially gets underway tomorrow, Friday August 2nd.

You can find all you need to know for this year's ATN here

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.