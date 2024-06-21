Rudimental drop brand new single

Award-winning electronic music heavyweights Rudimental have dropped a brand-new single ‘Bring Me Joy’ feat Karen Harding.

Built around piano melodies and underpinning Karen’s soulful vocal performance, Rudimental’s latest offering follows their gold-certified single ‘Alibi’ with Ella Henderson and platinum-selling 2023 track ‘Dancing Is Healing’ feat. Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry

As one of the UK’s most successful dance acts of the last decade, Rudimental has set the bar high.

Multiple chart entries, two #1 albums, three #1 singles, 5 billion streams, 4 albums, world tours, platinum-selling singles, and a plethora of awards have cemented their position as trailblazers with a formidable reputation for producing hit records.

Armed with an exciting summer live plot, which includes recent appearances at Parklife, Love Saves The Day, BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, and Capital FM’s Summertime Ball, the band will return to Glastonbury next weekend for a B2B set with Todd Edwards.

They will also perform a DJ set at Defected @ Ushuaia in Ibiza before taking over Silverstone for the second edition of the F1 Festival next month.

You can stream the new single here

Rudimental Upcoming Live Dates

Friday 28th - Sunday 30th June - Glastonbury - Somerset, UK

Tuesday 2nd July - Defected @ Ushuaia - Ibiza, Spain

Friday 5th July - Rampage Festival - Antwerp, Belgium

Saturday 6th July - Port Elliot Festival - Cornwall, UK

Sunday 7th July - F1 Festival - Silverstone, UK

Saturday 3rd August - Let It Roll Festival - Czech Republic

Friday 9th August - Lakefest - Ledbury, UK

Saturday 10th August - Heitere Open Air - Switzerland

