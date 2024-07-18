Sabrina Carpenter announces 3Arena concert

Sabrina Carpenter will perform at Dublin’s 3Arena on March 3rd, 2025.

Dublin is the first night of the European and UK leg of the Espresso singer's Short n’ Sweet tour, before Carpenter heads to Birmingham's Utilita Arena on March 6th.

Carpenter is currently dating Oscar-nominated Dublin actor Barry Keoghan, and her single Espresso has claimed its sixth non-consecutive week at number one in the UK last week.

Espresso knocked Carpenter’s second single, Please Please Please, to number two after spending three weeks in the top spot.

Tickets, at €61.50 including booking fee, go on general sale on Friday, July 26th at 10am on Ticketmaster.ie.

Presale begins on Wednesday, July 23rd at 10am local time for those who pre-order her album, with artist presale opening at 12pm.

Venue presale can be purchased on July 24th at 10am, while MCD’s presale takes place on July 25th, also at 10am local time.

Support has been announced as Rachel Chinouriri, while Amaarae, Griff, and Declan McKenna are already confirmed to open the North American leg of the tour.

The 33 venue North American arena tour has already sold out.

Carpenter recently served as direct support for Taylor Swift in Latin America, Australia and Singapore on The Era’s Tour, and in April she made her Coachella debut.

Her sixth studio album, titled Short n’ Sweet, is due for release on August 23rd, 2024.

Ellen O'Donoghue

