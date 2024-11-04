Taoiseach Simon Harris joins this week's The 2 Johnnies podcast

Taoiseach Simon Harris is this week's guest on The 2 Johnnies podcast.

The Tipperary duo tackled some big issues with the Fine Gael leader, including emigration, housing and junior hurling.

With speculation of an election date being announced for late November, The 2 Johnnies should put Taoiseach Simon Harris in the hot seat.

They discuss what he has achieved in the seven months as Taoiseach, his plans for Ireland in the coming months and years should he be elected and of course what his favourite biscuit is.

The 2 Johnnies cover the topics at the top of everyone’s list including asylum seeker accommodation, with Johnny B querying if communities should get a veto about who can live in their area.

"No one gets a veto about who lives next door to them. Noone asked my next-door neighbour if it was ok for me to live next door to him.

"I do think there has to be better engagement with a community and we need to show communities what process we actually go through when we are considering opening a new facility – what’s the checklist, what do you do…."

Talking about social media and the proliferation on misinformation in today’s society Simon says: "You saw what happened with the Halloween party, the ability to spread disinformation that you can tell people there’s going to be a Halloween parade in Dublin and thousands and thousands of people turn up."

They also asked Simon Harris why he would do a job that would take such a toll on his personal life.

"I love it, I got involved in this completely by accident, my brother was born with a form of autism. I was a moody opinionated teenager in my hometown and I said why the hell can things not be better for my family and I started campaigning with people to make sure the local school had autism classes and got sucked into politics that way.

The burning question was also asked - who would Simon rather go for a drink with? Mattie McGrath or the Healy-Raes.

The episode dropped earlier today.

