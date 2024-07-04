Taylor Swift concerts brought huge spending surge to Dublin, BOI survey finds

After Taylor Swift's record-breaking three-night run at the Aviva Stadium, a Bank of Ireland survey has revealed she brought a big surge in spending to Dublin.

Bank of Ireland's Spending Pulse analysed June 27th to 30th card spending versus the weekend before ‘Swiftonomics’ came to Dublin in full force with teenage spending (13 to 17-year-olds) rocketing by 63 per cent.

Outlay amongst 18 to 25-year-olds spiked by 25 per cent and by 30 per cent amongst the 26 to 35 cohort.

Beauty Spa spending was up 34 per cent as ‘Swifties’ prepped for their big night out, spending on Spotify streams increased by 20 per cent, and record stores recorded a 19 per cent spending boost.

Big weekend

Pub and restaurant owners weren’t scrambling to fill a ‘Blank Space’ either, as total social spending across Dublin (pubs, restaurants, fast food) rose 13 per cent compared to the previous weekend, whilst local analysis of Dublin 1 spending revealed a 38 per cent hike over the four-day period as revellers flocked to the Eras Tour Official Merchandise Store in the 3Arena.

Toll fee spending across Ireland’s motorways spiked by 20 per cent as people travelled from all four corners to see the American songwriter, and a busy weekend in the nation’s capital saw outlay on taxis rise by 8 per cent and bus lines recording a 5 per cent increase.

Commenting on Bank of Ireland’s Taylor Swift-themed Spending Pulse, Owen Clifford, head of retail sector at Bank of Ireland, said: “We have witnessed the impact of ‘Swiftonomics’ across cities worldwide, and Taylor’s Eras Tour coming to Dublin was unlikely to make her an ‘Anti-Hero’ amongst business owners.

A capital city event becoming the focus of national attention shows the range of her appeal, and the latest card spending insights reveal that her fans embraced the occasion and splashed out accordingly.

Mr Clifford added: “Spending in central Dublin areas boomed last weekend as Pride revellers and GAA fans also joined the party, with a 144% rise in Dublin 3 social spending catching my eye. Overall, the weekend’s festivities provide a tangible boost to a variety of sectors, and Taylor’s fans can only hope that they won’t have to wait another six years before she writes another Irish-themed ‘Love Story’.”

By James Cox

