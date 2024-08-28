The Gallagher brothers pictured for the first time since return of Oasis

Liam and Noel Gallagher announced the return of Oasis with a secret black and white photoshoot by the British portrait photographer Simon Emmett.

A photography assistant from the day said “The shoot was top secret and barely anyone knew about it. For their fans to see them together again will be an amazing sight, the atmosphere in the room was fizzing, it was electric.''

It's no surprise that the brother's selected award winning British Photographer Simon Emmett for the task as he has previously worked with Liam for El Pais Icon magazine in 2019 and Noel for the cover of Esquire in 2015, and did you know he's the photographer behind Adele's stunning album cover for '30'.

The black & white photo of the pair was posted to Emmett's instagram alongside the caption, ''Honoured to be asked to capture this moment. Massive thanks to all involved.''

Fans online has been kicking themselves as it appears Liam has been dropping hints about the reunion on his twitter replies for a while now.

One fan @BillieWithTheLightsUp asked ''What's the plan for today?'', with the singer replying ''Photoshoot''.

It seems he wasn't lying as this was the day the two brothers met in secret for the infamous shoot.

Another fan @StPetersBoxing asked ''Photoshoot to announce the Whats The Story Morning Glory Tour next year?''

To which Liam replied, ''How did you know?''

The iconic Britpop band healed many a heart by confirming a 14 date reunion tour in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin for next summer.

The tour will run from July 4 to August 17, kicking off at Cardiff's Principality Stadium before the brothers head to their beloved Heaton Park in Manchester, Wembley in London, Murrayfield in Edinburgh and finishing in Croke Park in Dublin.

