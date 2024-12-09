Play Button
The Late Late Toy Show pulls over 1.6 million viewers

Image: RTÉ
Rachael Dunphy
This year's Late Late Toy show pulled in over 1.6 million viewers across the weekend.

It was a record breaking year for the show, with 622,000 streams on the RTÉ Player from 139 different countries.

Audiences from all 50 US states, and all eight Australian territories tuned in, with 21 per cent of streams on the night coming from outside Ireland.

The Home Alone themed night also raised over €4.9 million for the annual Toy Show Appeal.

Since the start of the appeal in 2020, over €26 million has been raised for children's charities across Ireland.

The Late Late Toy Show was repeated on Sunday evening, for those who may not have stayed awake for Friday night's show.

The Audio Description version of the show will be repeated tonight, Monday on RTÉ One.

It'll be repeated with ISL interpretation on Wednesday evening on RTÉ One.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website, Beat102103.com.

