The ultimate Dirty Dancing tribute show is coming to the South East

Calling all Dirty Dancing fans! Are you ready for the time of your life? The ultimate tribute show to the iconic 1980s movie is coming to the South East.

Featuring all the beloved hits like "Be My Baby," "Yes," "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow," and "Love is Strange."

Coming direct from the U.K., the musical experience stars dynamic duo Adam Kerr and Jodie Kate Hamblet, who will bring this enchanting story to life at the in-person immersive event.

This interactive show promises to get you dancing the night away with audience participation, sing-alongs, and even a Dirty Dancing competition!

Whether you're a seasoned fan or just looking for a fun night out, this show promises an unforgettable experience filled with laughter, music, and unforgettable memories.

Oh! And don't forget to bring a watermelon!... or maybe not.

Waterford August 9th

Grab your tickets now for this unforgettable night at Bank Lane in Waterford, starting at 9 pm.

Carlow

The Tower Live Music Venue in Carlow is hosting a brunch daytime experience on August 10th.

The event gets underway 3 pm. You can enjoy delicious food and bubbly while you dance the day away.

Tickets to all Drag Queen events are on sale at dragqueens.ie.