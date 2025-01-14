Play Button
Trailer drops for new Boyzone documentary

Members of Boyzone pictured in Germany, 1996. Image: INTERFOTO / Alamy Stock Photo
Rachael Dunphy
The trailer for the new Boyzone documentary has dropped!

The documentary gives viewers an insight into their rise to fame, their success and fallouts.

Manager Louis Walsh also appears in the documentary.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sky TV (@skytv)

For the first time, Ronan, Keith Shane, and Mikey will speak publicly about the loss of band member Stephen Gately.

Gately passed away in Spain in 2009 from a pulmonary oedema.

Boyzone: No Matter What airs on Sky Documentaries and Now TV on February 2nd.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

