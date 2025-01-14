Trailer drops for new Boyzone documentary

The trailer for the new Boyzone documentary has dropped!

The documentary gives viewers an insight into their rise to fame, their success and fallouts.

Manager Louis Walsh also appears in the documentary.

For the first time, Ronan, Keith Shane, and Mikey will speak publicly about the loss of band member Stephen Gately.

Gately passed away in Spain in 2009 from a pulmonary oedema.

Boyzone: No Matter What airs on Sky Documentaries and Now TV on February 2nd.

