Travis Barker's 18 year old daughter faces backlash after weight-loss medication admission

In a video that shocked fans, Travis Barkers eighteen year old daughter Alabama, admitted that she was 'sick of being fat' and is currently taking weight loss medication.

The eighteen year old, known for speaking out on paparazzi pictures of her, as 'not what I look like in real life', has been very vocal about how she does not like her appearance, and is very much 'aware' of trolls saying she is not attractive.''

Alabamas Weight Loss Admission on TikTok

The admission, from Kourtney Kardashians step-daughter, has sparked a very serious debate, as more and more young teens are choosing the route of pharmaceutical products to aid weightless instead of more holistic healthy measures like clean eating and exercise.

Alabama's weight-loss medication admission come months after she clapped back at claims she had too much cosmetic surgery.

In late April, she also shared a reel of herself in the reflection of a bathroom mirror.

In text added towards the bottom she wrote: 'I've had no cosmetic surgery done to my body!!'

'Let's stop assuming, not saying I never would, but just not in this moment have I had anything done,' she continued.

