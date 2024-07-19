Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Travis Barker's 18 year old daughter faces backlash after weight-loss medication admission

Travis Barker's 18 year old daughter faces backlash after weight-loss medication admission
Lydia Des Dolles
Lydia Des Dolles
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

In a video that shocked fans, Travis Barkers eighteen year old daughter Alabama, admitted that she was 'sick of being fat' and is currently taking weight loss medication.

The eighteen year old, known for speaking out on paparazzi pictures of her, as 'not what I look like in real life', has been very vocal about how she does not like her appearance, and is very much 'aware' of trolls saying she is not attractive.''

Alabamas Weight Loss Admission on TikTok

The admission, from Kourtney Kardashians step-daughter, has sparked a very serious debate, as more and more young teens are choosing the route of pharmaceutical products to aid weightless instead of more holistic healthy measures like clean eating and exercise.

Advertisement

Alabama's weight-loss medication admission come months after she clapped back at claims she had too much cosmetic surgery.

Travis Barker & his daughter Alabama (copyright instagram / @travisbarker)

Travis Barker & his daughter Alabama (copyright instagram / @travisbarker)

In late April, she also shared a reel of herself in the reflection of a bathroom mirror.

Advertisement

In text added towards the bottom she wrote: 'I've had no cosmetic surgery done to my body!!'

'Let's stop assuming, not saying I never would, but just not in this moment have I had anything done,' she continued.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

New book by late Wexford journalist Nick Sheridan posthumously published

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

Fences along Grand Canal pulled down following protest

 By Beat News
News 3

Airlines, banks and factories affected by major IT outage

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement