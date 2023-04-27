US talk show icon Jerry Springer has died aged 79.

The former mayor of Cincinnati sprung to fame in the early nineties due to the success of The Jerry Springer Show.

A statement from his family confirmed that he passed away peacefully at his home in Chicago.

His cause of death has not yet been officially revealed, however, it is understood that he was diagnosed with cancer some months back.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Jerry's family said: "Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word."

We'll have more to follow.