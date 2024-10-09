Viral Irish kid rappers longlisted for 2025 Grammys

The kids behind summer's biggest viral have been longlisted for the Grammys.

'The Spark' by Kabin Crew and Lisdoonvarna Crew has been longlisted for the 'Best Dance/Electronic Recording Song of the Year'.

In a post on Instagram, the Creative Director of The Kabin Studio known as 'GMCBeats' shouted out the 'legendary' kids and tutors involved.

The Spark was a viral hit on TikTok this year, with over 100,000 videos under the sound.

It became a mainstream hit, playing on radio stations across the country and has been streamed on Spotify over 47 million times.

The kids of Kabin Crew and Lisdoonvarna Crew spent the summer touring music festivals with their song, including All Together Now in Waterford.

Voting is currently open for members of the Recording Academy, and nominations will be revealed on November 8th.

