Gardaí appeal for information on missing Kilkenny man

Rachael Dunphy
Gardaí are appealing for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing Kilkenny man.

46-year-old Darren Walker has been missing from his home in Ballyragget since Sunday evening.

Darren is described as being 5 feet 6 inches, with a medium build, and short grey hair with a grey beard.

When last seen, he was wearing a white t-shirt, green tracksuit trousers and black hiking boots.

Gardaí and Darren's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Darren's whereabouts is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000 or any Garda Station.

