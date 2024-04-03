Gardaí in South Kilkenny to try new electric patrol cars

Gardaí in one county Kilkenny village are among several across the country to use new electric patrol cars.

The batch of EV cars arrived at Garda HQ in the Phoenix Park in Dublin yesterday and were collected and driven to their new stations.

The vehicles will be used by Gardaí in Mooncoin in County Kilkenny, as well as five other locations.

Other EV patrol cars can soon be seen in Partry, Co. Mayo, Kinnegad, Co. Westmeath, Cork City, Castlebellingham, Co. Louth and Oldcastle in Co. Meath.

It comes as the AA Ireland says online misinformation is causing people to turn away from more eco friendly options.

Its survey found 50 per cent of people disagreed that EV's are better for the environment than petrol or diesel models.

