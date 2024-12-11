Kilkenny learner driver with cannabis onboard tries to dodge Gardaí

A learner driver failed to stop for Gardaí in Kilkenny yesterday, after they were clocked by members of the Roads Policing Unit on patrol in Callan.

The driver was a learner permit holder, and through its Automatic Number Plate Recognition, Gardaí discovered they were driving a vehivle with no tax, insurance or NCT.

Gardaí also discovered a quantity of cannabis inside the vehicle.

In a post on social media, An Garda Síochána Kilkenny said "At times like this, time goes slower. Realisation hits."

"Arrest and multiple charge sheets follows. A criminal record follows."

The driver was arrested and charged with multiple offences including failure to stop and dangerous driving.

