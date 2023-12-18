Kilkenny pharmacist gave boy (4) antibiotic 10 times more than prescribed

A pharmacist working in Kilkenny provided a four-year-old boy with an antibiotic 10 times the dose that had been prescribed for him.

She has since been found guilty of poor professional performance.

That's according to the Irish Independent, which reports that the boy had to be admitted to hospital and stay overnight because of it.

Andrea Palfi - a registered pharmacist with Sam McCauley Chemists in the Kilkenny Shopping Centre in Loughboy - faced two allegations because of how she handled the boy's prescription on May 12th, 2019.

An inquiry by the Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland was told that Ms Palfi labelled the antibiotic, Monotrim, with an advised dosage of 10 times more than prescribed by the patient's doctor.

Providing Monotrim to the child was not per the prescription and was done without adequate counselling or advice.

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland found that the prescription was "not clinically appropriate."

The boy's mother made a complaint in February 2020 and this led to the inquiry.

The mistake meant that Ms Palfi was accused of failing to comply with the pharmacy's operating procedures.

The inquiry was told she accepted she made an error and apologised at the time following an investigation by the Superintendent Pharmacist at Sam McCauleys in Loughboy, Geraldine Ramage.

It was also told that Ms Palfi had sought advice from the paediatric ward at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny.

Originally from Hungary, she has been working as a pharmacist in Ireland since 2017.

The boy's mother also gave evidence at the inquiry, stating that she did not give the medication to her son on the first night.

When trying to give it to him the following day she realised the amount was too much for an infant and stopped.

She did confirm that her son had not suffered any long-term effects from the medication.

