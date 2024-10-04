Man (80s) dies after South Kilkenny collision last month

A man in his eighties has died in hospital two weeks after a crash in South Kilkenny.

The man was involved in a collision with a motorcycle in Mooncoin, County Kilkenny on Saturday, September 21st.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened on the main N24 in the village.

He was transferred to the Mater Hospital, Dublin for treatment and has since passed away from his injuries.

Advertisement

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in Mooncoin at the time or travelling there between 7 pm and 8 pm and may have camera footage are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.