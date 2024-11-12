Man arrested as part of investigation into murder of Jo Jo Dullard released without charge

A man who was arrested in relation to the disappearance and murder of Jo Jo Dullard has been released without charge.

The man, aged in his 50s, had been arrested on Monday, under provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A search operation on open ground at a location in County Wicklow near the Wicklow/Kildare border is continuing.

Gardaí say the investigation remains ongoing and further updates will follow.

Two residences were searched earlier this week in connection with Ms Dullard's disappearance.

Jo Jo Dullard was 21 when she went missing.

Originally from Callan, County Kilkenny, she was last seen Moone, County Kildare.

