Teenage motorcyclist injured in South Kilkenny collision

A teenage motorcyclist was taken to hospital after he was injured in a collision with a car in South Kilkenny yesterday.

The incident happened on the N24 near Carrigeen GAA pitch shortly after 6 p.m. yesterday.

Several emergency personnel and Gardaí attended the scene.

The young man in his late teens was taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment.

His injuries are understood to have been non-life-threatening.

Investigations are ongoing.

