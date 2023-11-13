A Spice Girls brunch is coming to the South East

If you 'Wannabe' the best Secret Santa this Christmas, you need to 'Stop Right Now' and book these tickets.

Spice Forever, the UK's number 1 Spice Girls Tribute act are coming to the South East.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by DragQueens.ie (@dragqueensie)

On February 4th 2024, (the first Bank Holiday Sunday of the new year), Bank Lane in Waterford are hosting a special Spice Girls Brunch featuring the sensational Spice Forever, as well as live music bingo, finger food and enough cheesy tunes to keep you going 'til Paddy's weekend.

With replica costumes and custom dance moves, Spice Forever will perform favorites such as Wannabe, Spice Up Your Life and Who Do You Think You Are, and are guaranteed to have you dancing to those inimitable girl power anthems.

Advertisement

Early Bird tickets are available now for €25, with standard tickets costing €35. Doors open at 2 pm and the show starts at 3 pm.

This event is hosted by Drag Queens Ireland. For more information and to book tickets, click here.

Looking for more activities in the South East? Read about the best Christmas markets in the region here