Another singles walk is taking place this weekend

Another singles walk is taking place this weekend
Michelle Heffernan
Michelle Heffernan
Looking for something fun to do this Bank Holiday weekend?

Another singles event is taking place in Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny.

Following the success of their recent Walk & Mingle Event, Katch are hosting another walking event for single persons aged 35-55 years.

According to Katch, this will be " a delightful afternoon of connection and camaraderie. Starting at 2pm, the group will meet at the church opposite the "Everyday" shop and embark on a "serene riverside walk, culminating with a cozy rendezvous at a local bar."

The walk is classified as "easy" and suitable for all levels of experience. Katch Founder Paul Numan, who will be hosting the event, also holds a BA in Recreation and Leisure Management. In the event of rain, the group will move to a local and mingle indoors.

According to Katch, the meet up is all about igniting the kind of chemistry you simply cannot find with online connections. "Whether you're seeking a potential partner or simple eager to expand your circle of friends, we're confident you'll leave with both in tow," they said.

Fancy giving it a go? Spaces are limited, so book your ticket here.

In your 20s and looking for love? Katch are also hosting a Tiktok Style Speed Dating party this Saturday night for singles aged 21-28. Further info available here

