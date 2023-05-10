'Are We Dating the Same Guy?': Irish Facebook group helps girls avoid cheating men

A private Facebook group is empowering Irish women to date safely and avoid potentially harmful men.

"Are We Dating the Same Guy?" is a closed group with 4,000 members. It provides a forum for women to anonymously share experiences of abusive or dishonest behaviour from men on Irish dating apps, so other women can avoid these profiles and date safely and confidently.

Speaking to Beat News anonymously, a group member shared how it has become an overwhelmingly positive space, with helpful information for Irish women.

"It's not like slagging off someone's appearance," the woman said. "It's actually very healthy. It is mostly guys who have lots of red flags, (someone) might have found out that they're married, or you might have somebody going 'actually I dated this guy and he was abusive and here's some of his messages.' It just helps people avoid abusive mean and cheaters."

The woman went on to say that the group can actually be a positive force for dating, as members also offer feedback on men they feel have many green flags:

"There was a guy whose picture came up who I had a date with," said the woman, "and he was a lovely guy- I just wasn't interested in him. Someone said 'does anyone know this guy, are there any red flags?' I messaged the admins anonymously and said 'I went out with that guy and he was really nice - will you let that girl know that chap is really nice? In that way, it's really positive."

According to the group description, the group was designed for three purposes ."It can be a place where girls can warn other girls about toxic men, it can be used to enquire about men you're seeing, it is also a safe space for relationship support and advice in general."

The group creators underline that the group is not "anti-men" in any way. "We will not tolerate any mean-spirited or judgmental comments based on a guy's looks, nor anything posted solely to make fun of anyone," says the description. "This is not about hating men. This group is about protecting and empowering women."

