Life

Beat this Blue Monday with an Irish nude beach party

Beat this Blue Monday with an Irish nude beach party
Photo: Irish Naturist Association Facebook
Michelle Heffernan
Michelle Heffernan
The third Monday of January (January 15th 2024) is alleged to be the most depressing day of the year.

But the Irish Naturist Association are attempting to turn Blue Monday into Nude Monday, by organising a Nude Beach Party.

White Rock Beach, Dalkey, Co. Dublin is the site for this wild party, which celebrates body positivity. According to the organisers, all are welcome at the event: "Whether you're a seasoned nudist or just curious, this event welcomes everyone who wants to experience the liberating feeling of being one with nature."

The aim of the Irish Naturist Association is to promote body confidence and harmony with nature, through social nudity in a non-sexual environment. According to their website, there are proven mental and physical benefits to naturism, such as improved body acceptance.

But is it safe to bare your bits in public?

According to the Irish Naturist Association , naturism is actually completely legal in Ireland, provided it does not involve sexual activity and does not intend to provoke fear or harm. Their website states that there was a change to legislation in 2017, and the old law of "indecent exposure" no longer exists.

Do you dare to bare all?

To find out more about the event, and the Irish Naturist Association, visit their website here.

